Hands-On with Apple Watch Ultra 2 [VIDEOS]

Apple has just introduced the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 featuring the powerful S9 SiP chip, an innovative double tap gesture, and enhanced water adventure features.

The custom-designed S9 SiP not only enhances overall system performance but also introduces groundbreaking features. It packs a 4-core Neural Engine that performs machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra.

At the same time, the new double tap gesture simplifies watch navigation, allowing users to control the device with one hand without needing to touch the display.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a revamped display architecture that elevates its maximum brightness to an impressive 3000 nits, making it 50 percent brighter than the first-generation Ultra.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at $1,099 CAD in Canada, with pre-order now open. In-store availability begins on September 22nd.

In the meantime, don’t forget to watch the first hands-on videos of Apple Watch Ultra 2 below and tell us if you’re planning to upgrade in the comments.