Google says it is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a sale on its Pixel devices.

“You’re invited to save 🥳,” posted Made by Google on its official account on X. “We’re turning 25 soon and couldn’t have made it here without you. To celebrate, we have deals on some of your favorite Pixel devices.”

Pixel 7a: $549 (Save $50)

Pixel 7: From $599 (Save $200)

Pixel 7 Pro: From $878 (Save $300)

Google Pixel Watch: From $369.99 (Save $80)

Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 (Save $60)

Pixel Buds A-Series: $119 (Save $20)

As an added bonus, Google is offering a limited-edition mini tote at the Google Store while supplies last.

The discounts come ahead of Google’s special event set for October 4, when it will unveil new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 devices.