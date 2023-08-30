Google Pixel October Event Announced

Gary Ng
2 seconds ago

google october event

Google has announced it will hold a special event on October 4, 2023, to unveil new Pixel devices.

“Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friend stay cool as a cucumber. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th,” said Google on Wednesday morning.

The company also shared another hilarious #BestPhonesForever video, with a Pixel device talking to an iPhone. Check out it out below:

The announcement from Google comes one day after Apple said it would hold its iPhone 15 event on September 12. “Tech-tober” is here folks, get ready for the onslaught soon.

Last year, Google unveiled its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at a similar event in the fall, held on October 6. This year, the company will likely reveal the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Earlier this year, the company launched its first Pixel Fold smartphone and finally launched its Pixel Tablet.

