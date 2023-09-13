iPhone 15 Lineup Still Has SIM Card Trays in Canada

Last year, when Apple launched its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, its presentation for U.S. customers stated the physical SIM card tray would be eliminated, favouring eSIM instead.

But in Canada at the time, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models were showing on Apple’s website to still have the traditional physical SIM card tray. Why? Because Canada is a bit slow when it comes to adopting the latest technology, with most carriers at the time not even adopting eSIM yet.

Times have changed but for 2023, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup in Canada still retains the physical SIM card tray, as per Apple’s website again.

The new iPhone 15 series lineup supports Dual SIM (nano SIM and eSIM) and Dual eSIM support. This allows you to have a SIM card with one carrier and an eSIM with another carrier at the same time. This is handy when travelling if you’re trying to get lower roaming rates that can be available with eSIM for data.

Canada is not ready to ditch the SIM card tray just yet. We have a feeling it’s going to take some years for the SIM tray to disappear here.

You can pre-order the iPhone 15 series lineup this Friday at 5am PDT/8am EDT. They will launch one week later on September 22, 2023.