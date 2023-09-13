New Microsoft Survey Reveals Challenges Canadian Teachers Face Post-Pandemic

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Microsoft has shared a brand new study it conducted with 500 Canadian teachers spanning K-12 on the experiences and challenges found in a post-pandemic world.

The overall theme that’s come from the study is that many Canadian teachers think that it’s time to relook at the ways education is approached in the country. As the world continues to evolve and embrace more things digitally, teachers believe it is time education methods begin to adapt.

For context, the survey was conducted in both English and French, between June 1st and June 8th, 2023 and approached teachers across Canada. 39 percent are based in Ontario. 29 percent in Quebec, 12 percent in BC, 15 percent in the Prairies and 8 percent in the Atlantic provinces.

According to the survey, 52 percent of teachers believe students are taught in ways that are “relevant to the skills they need for the future.” This comes as there is continued focus on AI innovations and smart device interconnectivity. Microsoft’s survey also shows that 79 percent of teachers felt data literacy and digital citizenship have become essential skills for students. However, relevant topics are only being taught in 22 and 53 percent of Canadian classrooms.

It’s also shown that 48 percent of current teaching methods are believed to be inclusive. Under half of the teachers surveyed believe students are being taught in a way that is responsive to their individual needs. 74 percent of teachers want schools to do more to focus on mental health awareness and prioritize the emotional well-being of students.

Coming out of the pandemic, Canadian teachers are experiencing hurdles and new challenges in the classroom. The pandemic fundamentally changed the way we utilize technology. Unfortunately, many teachers don’t feel as though they have the right tools or training for the current technological landscape. 35 percent of surveyed teachers believe educators are equipped with “the best tech tools to help them teach.” Similarly, 34 percent believe teachers have the tools and skills needed for today’s classrooms.

Finally, and most provoking, 60 percent of educators involved in the survey state “teaching methods should change to make the most of today’s classroom tech tools.”

 

 

