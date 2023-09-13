The Morning Show Season 3 Launches on Apple TV+

Apple’s award-winning series The Morning Show has returned to Apple TV+. The third season has kicked off with the first two episodes available to stream for subscribers.

The series sees the return of stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Season two greatly dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. The new season picks up where the last season left off with the two hosts of the daytime talk show ‘The Morning Show’ fighting for air time.

“The stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom,” the season’s description reads.

The Morning Show also has an ensemble cast alongside Witherspoon and Aniston. The cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

The series is showrun and produced by Charlotte Stoudt. Mimi Leder serves as director and executive producer. It’s produced by studio Media Res with Witherspoon and Aniston also attached as executive producers.

Since its debut season, The Morning Show is one of Apple’s highest-rated series. It’s gone on to win Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards. Ahead of the release of Season 3, Apple has greenlit a fourth season of the series.

The first two episodes of The Morning Show are now available to stream. Following this, the remaining six episodes are released each Wednesday, with the season concluding on October 25th.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.