Google Says Chromebooks to Get 10 Years of Updates

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Chromebooks 10 years

Google has announced that all Chromebook platforms will receive automatic updates for a decade, starting in 2024. This commitment surpasses any other operating system’s update policy to date, said the company on Thursday.

“Security is our number one priority. Chromebooks get automatic updates every four weeks that make your laptop more secure and help it last longer. And starting next year, we’re extending those automatic updates so your Chromebook gets enhanced security, stability and features for 10 years after the platform was released,” stated Prajakta Gudadhe and Ashwini Varma, Senior Directors of Engineering for ChromeOS.

The update policy will apply to Chromebooks released from 2021 onwards. For devices released before 2021, users and IT administrators will have the option to extend automatic updates to 10 years from the platform’s release date. The updates aim to enhance security, stability, and features of the devices.

Chromebooks, which debuted in 2012, have become the number one device used in K-12 education globally, according to Futuresource. The devices are known for their affordability, making them a popular choice in educational settings. Google is also working on making Chromebooks more sustainable by using post-consumer recycled materials and introducing power-efficient features.

The announcement is part of Google’s broader strategy to extend the lifespan of Chromebooks, which includes quicker repair processes and more sustainable manufacturing practices. The company is also collaborating with manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to build more sustainable Chromebooks.

Other articles in the category: News

