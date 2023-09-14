Watch the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button in Action [VIDEO]

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro comes with an all-new Action Button, which replaces the age-old ring/vibrate switch providing users with several customization options, including the ability to switch between ring and vibrate modes.

The Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro draws inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra, known for its versatility, including workout activation.

With the Action Button, iPhone users can tailor its functions to their preferences.

It can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks such as activating the camera, turning on the flashlight, initiating a Voice Memo, opening a note, toggling between Focus modes, or executing personalized shortcuts.

The default function of the Action Button is to switch the iPhone between ring and vibrate modes, an essential feature as it replaces the long-standing ring/vibrate switch that has been a part of iPhones since their debut in 2007.

The transition between these modes is enhanced by haptic feedback, providing users with tactile confirmation.

For a hands-on experience with the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button, check out the video demonstration below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.