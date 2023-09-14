Google Introduces New Android Auto Apps, Digital Car Keys, and More

Google is promising to make your time on the road more productive and enjoyable with its latest suit of apps and features for Android Auto and cars equipped with Google built-in.

Starting today, both WebEx by Cisco and Zoom are rolling out on Android Auto, bringing a game-changing audio-only capability.

This advancement allows drivers to seamlessly join scheduled meetings and conference calls from their car display, enhancing safety and convenience during their commute.

But life isn’t all about work, as Google puts it. That’s why the company is expanding its range of video apps for cars with Google built-in, offering entertainment options while you’re parked.

Prime Video is now accessible on Google Play for select Renault, Polestar, and Volvo Cars, with more brands to follow.

Whether you’re waiting for your kids to finish school or charging your vehicle, you can catch up on your favorite shows, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “AIR,” “Creed III,” “The Boys,” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Google is also broadening your parked entertainment choices beyond video. Vivaldi, a Chromium-based internet browser, is now available on Google Play in the car.

With Vivaldi’s robust functionality, you can safely browse the web while parked, making the most of your time.

Moreover, Google is keeping you updated while on the move. Soon, you’ll be able to download The Weather Channel app from Google Play on cars equipped with Google built-in.

This app, known as the world’s most accurate weather forecaster, provides hourly forecasts, follow-me alerting, and “Trip View” radar, helping you stay informed about changing weather conditions during your journey.

Google is also expanding support for digital car keys, allowing you to unlock, lock, and start your car using your smartphone. You can even share your digital key wirelessly with family and friends across both Android and iOS.

This feature, available in several European countries, is rolling out on select Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the U.S., Canada, and Korea for drivers with compatible Pixel and Samsung devices.