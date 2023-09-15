iPhone 15 Reserve and Pickup in Canada Still Possible

Apple launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders today in Canada, and the kick off saw some hiccups for users first thing, again.

While previous years saw a direct link for a dedicated Reserve and Pickup option, allowing customers to choose their device and pick it up from an Apple Store, that link is not showing this year on the company’s homepage.

But it’s still possible to reserve and pickup your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. The option is just presented during checkout under the section ‘Pickup’—just click “Check availability”:

From here, enter in your postal code and Apple’s iPhone Availability section will populate nearby stores where you can pick up your device on launch day, or afterwards.

An example below as you can see shows an iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB in Blue Titanium can be picked up at the Richmond Centre Apple Store in B.C., on September 23, 2023 (one day after the launch):

As for what to expect at pickup if you’ve never done it before? “We’ll email detailed pickup instructions when your order is ready. For new device setup, schedule a free online session with an Apple Specialist,” says Apple. Picking up a new iPhone at an Apple Store can be more convenient for those that are unable to wait by the front door for UPS to drop off their precious new device (and also safer from porch pirates).

Apple may bring back a dedicated Reserve and Pickup link and advertise it on its homepage, like it has done so before in the past. But for now, you’ll just need to follow the checkout steps and select the pickup option to grab your new iPhone 15 series device at your local Apple Store.