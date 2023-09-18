Apple Live Voicemail in iOS 17 Supported on Public Mobile

Apple’s latest iOS 17 update released today includes a new feature called Live Voicemail, which offers real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail message.

This feature also allows users the option to pick up the call while the message is being recorded. Live Voicemail is designed to help users identify spam calls and decide whether to take calls from known contacts.

Telus-owned Public Mobile today confirmed Live Voicemail will work on its network on Monday.

The feature is compatible with a range of iPhones, including iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, and iPhone SE 2/3.

Live Voicemail is currently available only in Canada and requires the device to be turned on and under network coverage. The feature supports only the English language at this time, says Public Mobile.

Users of Public Mobile will experience some changes in their voicemail services due to this update. A generic Apple Live Voicemail greeting will replace personalized Public Mobile voicemail greetings. Transcriptions will be in English, and a ‘Block’ button will appear during the transcription process, allowing users to block the caller if they are not in the contact list.

Users can disable Live Voicemail by navigating to Settings > Phone > Live Voicemail and toggling it off.

The feature will not work while roaming and aims to assist users in managing the increasing issue of spam calls, says Public Mobile.

Are you seeing Live Voicemail working on Rogers, Telus and Bell? Let us know in the comments below.