Apple has just released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 for download for iPhone and iPad users. The company announced the release dates after its special event last week that unveiled its new iPhone 15 series line up, along with Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

You can download iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Release Candidate builds were made available to developers last week.

Also available today is watchOS 10 for Apple Watch devices and also tvOS 17 for Apple TV. For those seeking macOS Sonoma? Apple says that is coming on September 26, 2023.

…developing, more to follow