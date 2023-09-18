How to Find Your iPhone 15 UPS Tracking Number Right Now

The first iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro orders are set to be delivered this Friday, September 22, the launch day of the new devices.

While existing order statuses are in the “preparing to ship” phase, some orders have actually already shipped and are with UPS right now.

That’s right, you can now find your iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro tracking numbers through UPS. Those who have signed up with My UPS may have already received updates that their launch day orders are on the way.

For everyone else, if you visit the UPS website, track an order by reference, then enter your 10-digit phone number.

iPhone in Canada readers have shared that their iPhone 15 Pro Max orders have already departed from Kunshan, China. The next stop was a UPS facility in Shanghai, then to the shipper’s operations in Anchorage, Alaska as of today.

This week, likely on late Thursday, Apple will inform customers that their orders will have “shipped”. The late notification sets dampened expectations in case your precious iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t arrive on time on Friday.

Click here to follow our tutorial on how to track your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro order.

Thanks XJ, Sean