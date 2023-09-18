Panos Panay Leaves Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi to Lead Windows and Surface

Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer at Microsoft responsible for leading Windows development and the Surface product line, is parting ways with the company after nearly two decades of service.

(Image: The Verge)

The announcement came in an internal email from Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s Vice President of Experience and Devices, according to The Verge.

Panay’s exit seems somewhat abrupt, considering that just last month, he expressed excitement about his participation in Microsoft’s upcoming special event scheduled for September 21st.

This event is expected to spotlight the latest additions to the Surface lineup and showcase “AI innovation.” However, it has been confirmed that Panay will not be present at the event.

Panay’s journey at Microsoft began in 2004 when he joined as a Group Program Manager. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in overseeing the Surface product line and other key products.

In 2018, he was appointed as the company’s Chief Product Officer, leading the development of Windows 11.

His contributions were further recognized in 2021 when he was promoted to Executive Vice President as part of the top leadership team directly advising Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Panay shared his decision to “turn the page and write the next chapter.” He expressed gratitude for his time at Microsoft and the opportunity to work with incredible people.

To fill the void left by Panay’s departure, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Consumer Marketing Head, will step up to lead the Windows and Surface businesses in collaboration with OEM and Retail partners.

This leadership change coincides with a busy period for Microsoft, as it intensifies efforts to incorporate AI features into Windows 11, with rumours of Windows 12 expected to surface next year.