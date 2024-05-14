Xbox Game Pass May 2024 Wave 2: Hellblade II, Immortals of Aveum, and More

Microsoft has just announced the lineup of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass throughout the second half of May 2024, which also includes Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Xbox Game Pass is available in Canada for $12.99 per month, offering unlimited access to a catalogue of games, as well as benefits such as cloud saves, online perks, and more.

Below are the details of this month’s new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – Available Today

Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director Josef Fares and developer Starbreeze Studios. Solve puzzles, explore the varied locations, and fight boss battles while controlling one brother with each thumb stick.

Coming Soon:

Chants of Sennaar arrives on May 15, offering an award-winning puzzle adventure set in a captivating universe inspired by the Myth of Babel.

Chants of Sennaar arrives on May 15, offering an award-winning puzzle adventure set in a captivating universe inspired by the Myth of Babel.

EA Sports NHL 24, available via EA Play on May 16, promises intense hockey action with new gameplay features.

Immortals of Aveum, debuting on May 16, invites players to unleash magical powers as Jak in a first-person shooter.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches on May 21, delivering a brutal journey through Viking Iceland in a battle against tyranny.

Galacticare, available on May 23, challenges players to manage an interstellar healthcare company and save the galaxy.

Hauntii, also arriving on May 23, offers a captivating adventure where players guide a ghost through mysterious landscapes.

Moving Out 2, hitting the shelves on May 28, lets players become Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians.

Humanity, coming on May 30, allows players to guide a human horde through challenging puzzles as a Shiba Inu.

Lords of the Fallen, launching on May 30, invites players to embark on an epic quest to overthrow a demon god.

Firework, arriving on June 4, plunges players into a re-investigation of a closed case after an accidental fire.

Rolling Hills, also on June 4, lets players run their own sushi restaurant in a cozy village.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:

Minecraft: 500 Minecoins – Starting May 15: Claim 500 Minecoins! Spend them on epic adventure maps, skins, add-ons, and more imaginative content, all crafted by creators and available on Minecraft Marketplace

Naraka: Bladepoint – Available Now: Claim exclusive Xbox headgear, new season treasures, legendary skin trial bundle and more in the new Perks Bundle

