tvOS 17 Download Now Available, FaceTime Hits Apple TV

Apple has rolled out its tvOS 17 update, introducing FaceTime capabilities to Apple TV 4K. The new feature allows users to make calls directly from their Apple TV 4K or initiate calls on iPhone or iPad and transfer them to the TV. The integration uses Continuity Camera support to wirelessly connect to iPhone or iPad, utilizing their cameras and microphones for the calls.

Later this year, third-party apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom plan to extend their services to Apple TV 4K, leveraging Continuity Camera support. Developers can also use Continuity Camera APIs to integrate iPhone or iPad functionalities into their tvOS apps.

The update also brings expanded Siri capabilities, enabling users to ask more general questions and receive more informative responses.

Additional Features in tvOS 17

Redesigned Control Center: Easier access to key settings and system status.

Siri Remote Locator: Integrated with iPhone’s Control Center to help users find their Siri Remote.

Apple Music Sing and Continuity Camera: Allows users to see themselves onscreen with entertaining filters.

Memories as Screensavers: Users can display curated photos from their personal or Shared Library.

Enhanced Dialogue: Separates dialogue from background noise for clearer audio when paired with HomePod (2nd generation).

The tvOS 17 update is available as a free software update for both Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

Just this morning, Apple made iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 available for download as well.