Microsoft’s 2024 Xbox Series X, New Controller Leaked in FTC Documents

Microsoft is gearing up to revamp its Xbox Series X console in 2024 with an all-new cylindrical design and a new two-tone controller, as revealed in recent FTC v. Microsoft documents.

As reported by The Verge, the forthcoming Xbox Series X, codenamed Brooklin, boasts a striking cylinder-shaped design and will hit the market as an ‘all-digital’ console, devoid of a disc drive.

Leaked internal Microsoft documents show an increased storage capacity of 2TB (up from 1TB), a front-facing USB-C port with power delivery, and a brand-new, more immersive controller.

Meanwhile, the new controller, codenamed Sebile, is set to make its official debut later this year with a price tag of $69.99 in the U.S. It introduces an accelerometer feature, allowing gamers to simply lift the gamepad to activate it.

Sporting a sleek two-tone color scheme, the controller will offer direct connectivity to the cloud, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and an updated “Xbox Wireless 2” connection.

Among its notable specs are “precision haptic feedback” and “VCA haptics that double as speakers.” Gamers can also look forward to quieter buttons, swappable rechargeable batteries, and modular thumbsticks.

Microsoft plans to introduce Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2 radio, and shrink the die to 6nm for increased efficiency in the new Xbox Series X design. Additionally, the PSU power will see a 15% reduction, all while retaining the same price.

The roadmap outlined by Microsoft includes not only the refreshed Xbox Series X and controller but also an updated Xbox Series S featuring 1TB of storage.

While a black Xbox Series S has recently been introduced, another refresh is in the pipeline for 2024, complete with Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, along with the new Xbox controller.

Leaked documents also show that Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab program may allow for console customization in the near future, though funding for this feature is not yet confirmed.

Microsoft is planning to launch the revamped Xbox Series S in September 2024, with the refreshed Xbox Series X slated for a November release.