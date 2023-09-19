Loki Season 2 Premiere Date Changed Last Minute on Disney+ [VIDEO]

Disney+ has announced an earlier release date for the highly anticipated second season of Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

The new season will now premiere at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on Thursday, October 5, exclusively on the streaming platform, marking a prime time debut. All subsequent episodes will be available on Thursdays at the same time.

The announcement was accompanied by a featurette titled “The Amazing Loki,” featuring insights from actors Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan, as well as executive producer Kevin R. Wright. The second season will explore the aftermath of the shocking finale of the first season, focusing on Loki’s quest for the soul of the Time Variance Authority and the truth about free will.

The six-episode series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. The directors for the series are Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw, and Kasra Farahani.

The executive producers include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Disney+ is offering a subscription promotion through September 20, allowing new and returning customers to subscribe for $1.99 per month for three months.

Check out the new Loki season two featurette below: