SkipTheDishes, Earthware Team Up for Sustainable Packaging in Calgary

SkipTheDishes and Earthware have just introduced a pioneering sustainable packaging pilot program in Calgary, offering eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic waste.

Th partnership aims to support restaurants across Canada in providing customers with greener takeout options.

In the pilot program, Calgary residents ordering from participating restaurants can expect their takeout orders to arrive in Earthware reusable containers.

After savoring their meal, customers have the convenience of returning the containers and lids to any of the 13 central bottle depots across the city of Calgary. This can be done alongside recycling other items like bottles and cans.

Earthware takes charge of washing, sanitizing, and inspecting each reusable container before redistributing them to participating restaurants.

To locate restaurants offering Earthware packaging, customers can simply click on the Earthware banner within the Skip app, which provides a list of all participating eateries.

John MacInnes, Founder of Earthware, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing their shared mission of preventing 100,000 single-use containers from reaching landfills by 2025.

The collaboration leverages Skip’s extensive delivery network, enabling more restaurants to make the switch to reusable packaging, offering customers a guilt-free takeout experience.

At the outset, over 20 local restaurants partnered with Earthware on the Skip network, with the potential for more to follow suit and embrace sustainable packaging.

Earthware also has plans to extend its initiative to neighboring communities like Edmonton, Canmore, and Banff within the next year.

This program builds upon SkipTheDishes’ prior successes with similar initiatives in Southern Ontario and Vancouver, partnering with companies like Friendlier and ShareWares.