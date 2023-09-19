More Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in September 2023

A handful of new games are joining Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass this month, including Party Animals, Gotham Knights, Lies of P, Cocoon, Payday 3, and more.

Games Available Today

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC):

“Lies of P” is a captivating soulslike adventure that takes the classic Pinocchio tale and gives it a dark twist. Set in the Belle Epoque era, you’ll face horrifying challenges, unravel the secrets of the city’s elite, and make choices that shape your destiny.

Explore this unique narrative-driven game on Xbox Game Pass, available on day one.

Upcoming Releases

Party Animals (Cloud and Console) – September 20:

“Party Animals” lets you choose from a lovable cast of animals and engage in wild battles across various game modes. Fight for supremacy and be the last one standing in this competitive brawler, available on Game Pass on day one.

Payday 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 21:

“Payday 3” is the explosive sequel to a beloved co-op shooter franchise. Plan and execute high-stakes heists with your friends in this adrenaline-pumping co-op FPS experience.

Cocoon (Console and PC) – September 29:

From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside – Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 3:

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 3:

Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon:

A handful of titles, including Beacon Pines, Last Call BBS, Moonscars, Outriders, and more are leaving the Xbox Game Pass on September 30.

To keep them in their library, members can use their membership discount to save up to 20% off these games.