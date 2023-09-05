New on Xbox Game Pass: September 2023

For September 2023, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has announced a stellar lineup of titles to keep gamers entertained, including the much-awaited Starfield.

Games Available Today

Gris:

This captivating title returns to the Game Pass library, inviting players to follow the journey of Gris, a young girl dealing with personal pain. Her dress empowers her with unique abilities, aiding her navigation through a fading world.

Upcoming Releases

Starfield (September 6):

Prepare for an epic adventure with the release of Starfield. Craft your character and embark on a space odyssey, solving humanity’s greatest mystery in Bethesda Game Studios’ first new universe in 25 years.

Solar Ash (September 14):

From the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash catapults players into a high-speed, gravity-bending dreamscape. As Rei, a determined Voidrunner, you must save your planet from the insatiable Ultravoid.

Lies of P (September 19):

Lies of P offers a thrilling soulslike experience, reimagining Pinocchio’s tale against the backdrop of the Belle Époque era. Confront unimaginable horrors, uncover city secrets, and decide whether to face challenges with truth or deception.

These exciting titles will be available on day one with Game Pass, ensuring you can jump into the action without delay.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon:

Several games, including Aragami 2, Metal Hellsinger, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Train Sim World 3, and Amazing Cultivation Simulator will be leaving the Game Pass library on September 15, giving subscribers a limited time to revisit these titles.

To keep them in their library, members can use their membership discount to save up to 20% off these games.