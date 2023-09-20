Air Canada Confirms Internal System Accessed by Hackers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Air canada plane

Air Canada on Wednesday confirmed one of its internal systems was accessed by hackers.

“An unauthorized group briefly obtained limited access to an internal Air Canada system related to limited personal information of some employees and certain records,” said the airline’s statement.

“We can confirm that our flight operations systems and customer facing systems were not affected. No customer information was accessed. We have contacted parties whose information has been involved as appropriate, as well as the relevant authorities,” said Air Canada.

The airline reassured that all systems are “fully operational.” Air Canada added, “we have since implemented further enhancements to our security measures, including with the help of leading global cyber security experts, to prevent such incidents in the future as part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the security of the data we hold.”

Air Canada didn’t provide any more details other than to say some employee data and records were accessed.

Back in 2018, Air Canada suffered a data breach where 20,000 mobile app users saw information possibly stolen.

