Amazon Unveils Eero Max 7, its Fastest Wi-Fi Mesh System Yet

Amazon introduced its fastest eero mesh Wi-Fi system, the Eero Max 7, at the Devices & Services Fall Event held today at the company’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia.

The new system, which utilizes Wi-Fi 7 technology, is designed to support the increasing demands of smart homes and high-traffic networks.

“With 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Eero Max 7 will deliver the fastest speeds eero customers have ever experienced,” said Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and Services. “It’s possible for you to download a 4K movie in just 10 seconds.”

The Eero Max 7 is being touted as the foundation for smart home connectivity, capable of supporting over 200 connected devices. It is also compatible with the Matter smart home standard. “This is an entirely new class of eero, built without compromise. It’ll be great for large homes or high-demand networks, and businesses with densely packed devices where multiple applications are being run,” Swain added.

As for pricing, the Eero Max 7 will start at $799.99 CAD and will be available in one-, two-, and three-pack options. The system will also be offered through leading internet service providers like Frontier. Availability details have not yet been disclosed.

You can check out Eero Max 7 specs below:

Wi-Fi Standards:

Supports Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)

Number of Radios:

3; tri-band

Supported Channels:

2.4 GHz: Channels 1-13

5 GHz: Channels 36-64, 100-144, 149-165

6 GHz: Channels 1-233

MIMO Configuration:

2×2/4×4/4×4 MU/SU-MIMO

Spatial Streams:

10

Channel Width:

Supports 20, 40, 80, 160, 240, 320 MHz

Network Security and Services:

WPA2-PSK, WPA3-Personal transition mode

Other Wi-Fi Features:

WMM, Tx Beamforming, OFDMA

BE Rating:

BE20800

Channel Selection:

Automatic Channel Selection

Band Steering:

Yes

Warranty and Support:

1-year limited warranty

Device/Profile Pause:

Yes

Easy Password Sharing:

For both guest and home network

Smart Home Hub:

Yes

Thread:

Yes (as a controller only)

Bluetooth:

Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0

Zigbee:

Yes (as a controller only)

Works with Alexa:

Yes; manage Wi-Fi access for family profiles with an Alexa device (not included)

Matter:

Yes (controller only)

Antenna Configuration:

2.4 GHz: 2×2

5 GHz: 4×4

6 GHz: 4×4

Frequency Bands: