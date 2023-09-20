Amazon Unveils Eero Max 7, its Fastest Wi-Fi Mesh System Yet
Amazon introduced its fastest eero mesh Wi-Fi system, the Eero Max 7, at the Devices & Services Fall Event held today at the company’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia.
The new system, which utilizes Wi-Fi 7 technology, is designed to support the increasing demands of smart homes and high-traffic networks.
“With 10 Gigabit Ethernet, Eero Max 7 will deliver the fastest speeds eero customers have ever experienced,” said Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and Services. “It’s possible for you to download a 4K movie in just 10 seconds.”
The Eero Max 7 is being touted as the foundation for smart home connectivity, capable of supporting over 200 connected devices. It is also compatible with the Matter smart home standard. “This is an entirely new class of eero, built without compromise. It’ll be great for large homes or high-demand networks, and businesses with densely packed devices where multiple applications are being run,” Swain added.
As for pricing, the Eero Max 7 will start at $799.99 CAD and will be available in one-, two-, and three-pack options. The system will also be offered through leading internet service providers like Frontier. Availability details have not yet been disclosed.
You can check out Eero Max 7 specs below:
Wi-Fi Standards:
- Supports Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Number of Radios:
- 3; tri-band
Supported Channels:
- 2.4 GHz: Channels 1-13
- 5 GHz: Channels 36-64, 100-144, 149-165
- 6 GHz: Channels 1-233
MIMO Configuration:
- 2×2/4×4/4×4 MU/SU-MIMO
Spatial Streams:
- 10
Channel Width:
- Supports 20, 40, 80, 160, 240, 320 MHz
Network Security and Services:
- WPA2-PSK, WPA3-Personal transition mode
Other Wi-Fi Features:
- WMM, Tx Beamforming, OFDMA
BE Rating:
- BE20800
Channel Selection:
- Automatic Channel Selection
Band Steering:
- Yes
Warranty and Support:
- 1-year limited warranty
Device/Profile Pause:
- Yes
Easy Password Sharing:
- For both guest and home network
Smart Home Hub:
- Yes
Thread:
- Yes (as a controller only)
Bluetooth:
- Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0
Zigbee:
- Yes (as a controller only)
Works with Alexa:
- Yes; manage Wi-Fi access for family profiles with an Alexa device (not included)
Matter:
- Yes (controller only)
Antenna Configuration:
- 2.4 GHz: 2×2
- 5 GHz: 4×4
- 6 GHz: 4×4
Frequency Bands:
- ISM (2.4-2.484 GHz)
- UNII 1: 5.15 – 5.25 GHz
- UNII 2A: 5.25 – 5.35 GHz
- UNII 2C: 5.47 – 5.725 GHz
- UNII 3: 5.725 – 5.850 GHz
- UNII 5: 5.925 – 6.425 GHz
- UNII 6: 6.425 – 6.525 GHz
- UNII 7: 6.525 – 6.875 GHz
- UNII 8: 6.875 – 7.125 GHz