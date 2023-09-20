Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Fire TV Devices at Fall Event

Amazon has unveiled its next-generation Fire TV devices, focusing on enhanced performance and user experience. These announcements were part of the Devices & Services Fall Event held at Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia.

New Fire TV Devices Take Center Stage

Leading the announcements were the new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Fire TV Stick 4K boasts a nearly 30% performance boost over its predecessor and includes Wi-Fi 6 support. It is available for global pre-order at $49.99 USD.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the industry’s first streaming stick to support Wi-Fi 6E, promises lower latency, faster speeds, and reduced interference from other Wi-Fi devices. It is available for global pre-order at $59.99 USD and starts shipping on September 27.

Fire TV Soundbar and MGM Promotion

Amazon also introduced the Fire TV Soundbar, designed to enhance home theater audio experiences. Priced at $119.99 USD, it is available in the U.S. and Canada.

As for U.S. customers, purchasing a new Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV will receive six months of MGM+ on Amazon.

Ambient Experience and AI Art

The company revealed the Fire TV Ambient Experience, available on the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This feature will display useful information such as local weather forecasts and family calendars. An AI Art feature will also allow users to create personalized art on their Omni QLED Series TV using voice commands.

Photo Sharing and Future Updates

Amazon announced that, starting this fall, users will be able to share photos across any Fire TV or Echo Show device. A future update will enable users to transform their personal photos into artful displays.

Revamped Fire TV Search and Continue Watching Row

Amazon also announced updates to its Fire TV search experience. Leveraging its latest large language model (LLM) technology, the new search feature aims to offer a more conversational and intuitive way to find content. A ‘Continue Watching’ row will also be introduced, aggregating content from various streaming providers and making it easier for users to resume their shows or movies. These features will be available in the U.S. later this year through an over-the-air update.

Canadian pricing to follow, refresh for updates