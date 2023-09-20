Amazon Unveils Upgraded Echo Show 8 with New Features

Amazon has introduced the latest iteration of its Echo Show 8 smart speaker at the fall event today. The device comes with a new industrial design, an updated processor, and enhanced audio capabilities.

Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and Services, led the presentation of the Echo Show 8 reveal.

The Echo Show 8 features a centred camera for improved video call quality and an audio pipeline designed to reduce background noise. “We’ve added our custom-built spatial audio processing technology—creating a wider and more immersive sound experience,” said Limp. The device also incorporates room adaptation technology that senses the room’s acoustics and fine-tunes audio playback accordingly.

One of the standout features is the adaptive content on the home screen, which changes based on the user’s proximity to the device. For instance, when a user is farther away, the screen will display simplified information like news headlines or a large clock. As the user approaches, the interface transitions to a more detailed, touch-friendly UI.

According to Amazon, customers have connected nearly a billion devices to Alexa, and interactions with the voice assistant occur tens of millions of times every hour. Usage for smart home control has increased by 25% compared to last year, information queries are up by over 50%, and shopping via Alexa has seen a 35% year-over-year growth in customers.

The Echo Show 8 is available for pre-order at $149.99 USD and will start shipping next month.

Canadian pricing to follow, refresh for updates.