Amazon Unveils Upgraded Echo Show 8 with New Features

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Echo Show 8 Image 2

Amazon has introduced the latest iteration of its Echo Show 8 smart speaker at the fall event today. The device comes with a new industrial design, an updated processor, and enhanced audio capabilities.

Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and Services, led the presentation of the Echo Show 8 reveal.

The Echo Show 8 features a centred camera for improved video call quality and an audio pipeline designed to reduce background noise. “We’ve added our custom-built spatial audio processing technology—creating a wider and more immersive sound experience,” said Limp. The device also incorporates room adaptation technology that senses the room’s acoustics and fine-tunes audio playback accordingly.

One of the standout features is the adaptive content on the home screen, which changes based on the user’s proximity to the device. For instance, when a user is farther away, the screen will display simplified information like news headlines or a large clock. As the user approaches, the interface transitions to a more detailed, touch-friendly UI.

According to Amazon, customers have connected nearly a billion devices to Alexa, and interactions with the voice assistant occur tens of millions of times every hour. Usage for smart home control has increased by 25% compared to last year, information queries are up by over 50%, and shopping via Alexa has seen a 35% year-over-year growth in customers.

The Echo Show 8 is available for pre-order at $149.99 USD and will start shipping next month.

Canadian pricing to follow, refresh for updates.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon Introduces Next-Gen Fire TV Devices at Fall Event

Amazon has unveiled its next-generation Fire TV devices, focusing on enhanced performance and user experience. These announcements were part of the Devices & Services Fall Event held at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. New Fire TV Devices Take Center Stage Leading the announcements were the new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K...
John Quintet
15 mins ago

Amazon Unveils Next-Gen Alexa with Advanced Conversational Capabilities

Amazon has introduced a new generative AI model for its voice assistant, Alexa, aimed at enhancing user experience through improved conversation, real-world applications, personalization, personality, and trust. The announcement was made at the company's Devices & Services Fall Event at Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, where Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and...
Austin Blake
51 mins ago