First Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Reviews are Out [Roundup]

The new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launches this Friday, September 22, 2023–the same day as the new iPhone 15 series. Again, these are just some minor upgrades it seems, just enough to get people to upgrade from an older watch for the holiday season.
Apple has rolled out watchOS 10, a significant update that introduces a range of new features designed to improve user experience on the Apple Watch. The update is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. Here are the Major Features of watchOS 10 Redesigned...
Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Tuesday, a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra from 2022, with several key updates and new features. Both watches aim to serve as versatile tools for adventure, endurance, and exploration, but the Ultra 2 brings additional capabilities and improvements. Core Features S9 SiP Chip: The Ultra 2...
Apple has recently unveiled its Apple Watch Series 9, which comes with a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8. Here's a detailed comparison of the specifications between the two models to help consumers make an informed decision. Processing Power and Operating System Series 9: Powered by the...