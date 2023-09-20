First Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Gary Ng
10 mins ago

apple watch ultra 2 hero

Apple has lifted the embargo on its first media reviews of its updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Check out the roundup of first reviews below…

  • Wired: Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • British GQ: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a mean, green fitness machine
  • Independent.ie: Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings brighter screen and, for some, better battery life
  • TechCrunch: Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 worth the upgrade?
  • CNET: Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review: A Brighter Screen Makes My Favorite Watch Better

YouTube video

YouTube video

  • XDA Developers: Apple Watch Series 9 review: More of the same, but it’ll be enough
  • Engadget: Apple Watch Series 9 review: Freedom from touching your screen
  • Wired: Review: Apple Watch Series 9
  • New York Times: The Apple Watch Is the Best Smartwatch for iPhone Owners
  • Pocket-lint: Apple Watch Series 9 review: Playing it safe, but playing it well
  • Geek Culture: First Looks: Apple Watch Series 9
  • Wall Street Journal: Apple Watch Series 9 Review: Why the Watch Isn’t as Useful as It Could Be
  • CNET: Apple Watch Series 9 Review: New Tricks Make for a Minor Upgrade
  • CNBC: Apple Watch Series 9 review: It turns your hand into a button and Siri is faster
  • TechCrunch: Apple Watch Series 9 review
  • CNN: Apple Watch’s new gesture control feature will have everyone tapping the air

YouTube video

YouTube video

The new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launches this Friday, September 22, 2023–the same day as the new iPhone 15 series. Again, these are just some minor upgrades it seems, just enough to get people to upgrade from an older watch for the holiday season.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

You Can Now Download watchOS 10 for Apple Watch

Apple has rolled out watchOS 10, a significant update that introduces a range of new features designed to improve user experience on the Apple Watch. The update is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. Here are the Major Features of watchOS 10 Redesigned...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Apple Watch Ultra: What’s New?

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Tuesday, a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra from 2022, with several key updates and new features. Both watches aim to serve as versatile tools for adventure, endurance, and exploration, but the Ultra 2 brings additional capabilities and improvements. Core Features S9 SiP Chip: The Ultra 2...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 8: Specs, Price, Differences

Apple has recently unveiled its Apple Watch Series 9, which comes with a host of new features and improvements over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8. Here's a detailed comparison of the specifications between the two models to help consumers make an informed decision. Processing Power and Operating System Series 9: Powered by the...
John Quintet
1 week ago