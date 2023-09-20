Four-Part Docuseries The Super Models Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

The four-part docuseries titled The Super Models is now available to stream on Apple TV+ in Canada.

The Super Models offers never-before-seen footage as it takes viewers through the lives and careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The series looks at the four and the numerous ways they rose to fame in the industry and disrupted and reshaped it.

“The four-part series spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington,” the official description reads. “Unprecedented access to the models takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modelling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry. The Super Models travels back to the 1980s when four women from different corners of the world united in New York.

The series is produced by Imagine Documentaries and is created by award-winning directors Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.

Unlike other series that debut on Apple TV+, The Super Models released all four episodes to view at once. Subscribers to Apple TV+ have access to the entire run starting today.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 a month.