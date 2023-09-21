Nanoleaf Expands US Support, Offering Products in Over 1,300 Home Depot Locations

Toronto-based smart light company Nanoleaf is expanding its support in the United States by offering its products in over 1,300 Home Depot locations.

Nanoleaf has continued to build a name for itself for innovating within the smart home lighting category, bringing new lighting fixtures to living rooms, offices, and other rooms around the home. The company now announces its expansion into Home Depot across the US. In addition to being in brick-and-mortar locations, Nanolead products will also be found on the Home Depot website.

The company aims to continue making its catalogue of lighting solutions as accessible to homeowners and tech enthusiasts as possible.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Home Depot stores across the US, making our products more widely available to consumers in time for fall and the busy holiday shopping season,” Nanoleaf CEO Gimmy Chu said in a press release. “As a leader in DIY and category expert in smart lighting, Home Depot has been a trusted retailer with consumers recommending the right brands for their homes and fostering inspiration. Through this expansion, Nanoleaf is taking a significant step towards achieving our mission of redefining the way people experience lighting in their homes.”

Nanoleaf’s entire catalogue can be found at the 1,300 Home Depot retail stores as well as the online website. This includes the latest smart lighting innovations like the Nanoleaf Shapes Light Panels and the Essentials Matter Bulbs & Lightstrips. Recently, the company launched the Nanoleaf 4D, which includes the Screen Mirror camera and Lightstrip for a TV or display.