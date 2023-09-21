YouTube Launches AI-Enhanced App to Simplify Content Creation

At a recent media event titled “Made On YouTube” held in New York, YouTube has introduced a range of AI-powered tools aimed at transforming content creation.

These innovative tools are set to benefit both novice and established creators and artists by simplifying content creation, editing, and sharing.

“Today’s updates make difficult tasks simple and impossible dreams achievable for creators and artists,” said YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

“Empowering creators worldwide to produce content they are passionate about is central to YouTube’s mission of democratizing creativity. This marks the beginning of a new era of creativity, and we eagerly anticipate the remarkable content our incredible community of creators and artists will produce on YouTube.”

Among the key announcements made by YouTube are:

Dream Screen: Unlocking Creative Expression on Shorts

Later this year, YouTube will introduce “Dream Screen,” an experimental feature powered by generative AI. This tool will enable creators to incorporate AI-generated video or image backgrounds into their Shorts videos simply by typing an idea.

With Dream Screen, creators can unleash their imagination, creating captivating settings for their Shorts content.

YouTube Create: Simplifying Video Production

YouTube has launched a new mobile app, “YouTube Create,” designed to streamline video production for creators. This app offers a suite of production tools, making it easier for creators to edit their Shorts, longer videos, or a combination of both.

YouTube Create includes video editing features like precise editing, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music with beat matching technology.

These tools eliminate the need for complex editing software.

YouTube actively engaged with over 3,000 creators during the development of YouTube Create.

Currently in beta on Android, it is available in select markets, including the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea, and Singapore, and is offered free of charge.