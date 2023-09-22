Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Now Available in Canada

Gary Ng
16 seconds ago

apple watch series 9

Alongside the launch of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup, the company’s Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are now also available in Canada for purchase.

The Apple Watch Series 9, featuring the new S9 SiP, along with the updated Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2, contribute to Apple’s 2030 carbon neutrality goal. This marks the first time customers can opt for a carbon-neutral version of any Apple Watch, touts the company. All new models come with a new double-tap gesture feature. The Ultra 2 model offers a 36-hour battery life under regular usage and extends up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

These are relatively minor upgrades (“S” upgrades) to the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Here’s Canadian pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9…

Aluminum Casing ($20 increase across the board)

Stainless Steel Casing, includes Cellular Connectivity (no price increases)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at $1,099 CAD in Canada, the same as last year.

Did you buy a new Apple Watch this year? What did you upgrade from?

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

How the New Snoopy Apple Watch Face Came to Life

Apple has collaborated with Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates to bring the iconic character Snoopy to the Apple Watch. The new watch face is part of the free watchOS 10 software update made available on Tuesday, and features 148 unique animations of the beloved beagle. "When you design an analogue watch with Snoopy, he's a...
John Quintet
22 hours ago

First Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Apple has lifted the embargo on its first media reviews of its updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Check out the roundup of first reviews below... Wired: Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2 British GQ: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a mean, green fitness machine Independent.ie: Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2...
Gary Ng
2 days ago

You Can Now Download watchOS 10 for Apple Watch

Apple has rolled out watchOS 10, a significant update that introduces a range of new features designed to improve user experience on the Apple Watch. The update is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. Here are the Major Features of watchOS 10 Redesigned...
John Quintet
4 days ago