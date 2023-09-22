Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Now Available in Canada

Alongside the launch of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup, the company’s Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are now also available in Canada for purchase.

The Apple Watch Series 9, featuring the new S9 SiP, along with the updated Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2, contribute to Apple’s 2030 carbon neutrality goal. This marks the first time customers can opt for a carbon-neutral version of any Apple Watch, touts the company. All new models come with a new double-tap gesture feature. The Ultra 2 model offers a 36-hour battery life under regular usage and extends up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

These are relatively minor upgrades (“S” upgrades) to the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Here’s Canadian pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9…

Aluminum Casing ($20 increase across the board)

Stainless Steel Casing, includes Cellular Connectivity (no price increases)