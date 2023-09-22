iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung S23 Ultra Camera Battle [VIDEO]

In a detailed comparison shootout by Mrwhosetheboss, Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung S23 Ultra (and its 200MP camera) were pitted against each other in a camera battle, to see which device would reign supreme for photographers.

One of the most notable features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its significant improvement in photo resolution. “The iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a significant improvement in photo resolution, doubling it to 24 megapixels,” said Mrwhosetheboss. The device also utilizes Apple’s Smart HDR and Photonic Engine to enhance low-light photography.

When it comes to zoom capabilities, both phones adopt different approaches. The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a single 5x optical zoom lens, while the Samsung S23 Ultra comes equipped with both a 3x and a 10x optical zoom lens. In video zoom, the iPhone outperforms Samsung at every level of magnification.

The front cameras of the two devices also differ in their focus. The iPhone 15 Pro Max aims for accurate skin tones, while the Samsung S23 Ultra seeks to produce more flattering photos. Samsung’s selfie camera offers additional features like more natural background blur and extra sharpness.

Audio quality is another area where both phones excel, but with divergent outcomes when background noise increases. The iPhone retains the natural richness of the voice, whereas Samsung reduces background noise, albeit at the cost of lower voice tones.

In terms of camera apps and user experience, Samsung’s camera app offers more features but feels somewhat dated compared to the iPhone’s smoother transitions and quicker shutter speed. Both phones offer special features like cinematic modes, slow-motion, and macro modes, with Samsung having a slight edge in slow-motion capabilities.

Finally, video quality is an area where Samsung has made improvements, particularly in video HDR. “Samsung’s video HDR is way better than it used to be and in a lot of cases better than the iPhone,” said Mrwhosetheboss. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max still leads in terms of detail, skin tones, and low-light performance.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung S23 Ultra both offer robust camera features, but they excel in different areas. The iPhone stands out for its resolution, zoom in video, and low-light capabilities, while Samsung offers a more feature-rich camera app and better slow-motion video.

In the end, Mrwhosetheboss favours the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 6.5 category wins to 3.5 for the Samsung S23 Ultra.

Check out the full video below: