iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Edge Faces Scratch Test [VIDEO]

iphone 15 pro torture test

In a recent video by the longtime old-school destroyer of Apple products, TechRax, the durability of the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium exterior was put to the test using a knife and a hammer. As expected, it doesn’t end well for the newest iPhone.

The video revealed that while the phone’s titanium casing feels lighter and smoother to the touch compared to stainless steel, it is more susceptible to scratches. “That’s almost instant scratches that I’m seeing with my visible eye right now,” said TechRax.

The video demonstrated that even light taps with a knife resulted in visible, permanent scratches on the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium surface. “Stainless steel will not scratch that easily. That’s insane,” the host noted. The test also showed that more forceful knife scratches left the phone looking “horrible.”

However, the iPhone 15 Pro showed resilience when subjected to hammer blows. Initial light and medium hits did not cause significant damage, but more forceful strikes led to screen cracking. Despite the cracks, the phone continued to function. “Now I’m starting to hear a little bit of the spider cracks moving around in there internally,” said TechRax.

TechRax recommended that users avoid keeping keys or sharp objects in the same pocket as the iPhone 15 Pro. “Put on a clear case and enjoy the lighter iPhone 15 Pro,” he said.

Check out the video below—yes, it’s for views of course—and beware if you get queasy easily:

YouTube video

An earlier drop test of the iPhone 15 Pro saw it succumb to injuries faster than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

