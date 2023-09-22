First iPhone 15 Pro Drop Test vs iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

AppleTrack flew all the way to Australia to be the first to put Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro through its paces in an unofficial drop test, which has become a tradition for every new iPhone launch.

The durability of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 Pro was put to the test against its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro, filmed in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The video began with an unboxing of the iPhone 15 Pro, highlighting its new titanium design. “This is insanely light by the way. It’s got a new titanium design obviously that not only looks cool and Apple says is more durable, but it makes it significantly lighter,” Sam Kohl noted.

The drop tests were conducted at various heights, ranging from waist level to approximately 20 feet. The iPhone 14 Pro showed remarkable resilience, surviving multiple drops without any significant damage. “The 14 Pro finally met its match, completely shattered. The screen though fully works. The digitizer is fine,” said Sam.

“The 15 Pro is quite literally in two pieces and the 14 Pro still fully works,” said Sam, host of AppleTrack.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro suffered multiple cracks, shattered lenses, and even a broken OLED controller.

“The 15 absolutely… the camera fell off,” Sam observed. The video concluded that the curved design of the iPhone 15 Pro might be less durable than the flat edge design of the iPhone 14 Pro. “Having seen this, I really think the curved design is going to be bad for dropping the phone,” he said.

Given the expensive prices of the iPhone 15 lineup, you’re better off buying a case to protect your phone, unless you are investing in AppleCare+.

Check out the full 13-minute video below:

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro launched today in Canada and beyond, alongside the refreshed Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.