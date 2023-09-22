UK Gives Preliminary Nod to Microsoft-Activision Merger

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Xbox activision blizzard

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced in an internal email that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has issued preliminary approval for the company’s planned merger with Microsoft.

The approval is based on solutions that Microsoft presented in its new merger application. “This approval is critical to completing our merger,” said Kotick on Thursday.

The next phase in the regulatory process involves the CMA gathering third-party feedback before reaching a final decision. Kotick expressed optimism about the merger’s prospects, stating, “This is a significant milestone for the merger and a testament to our solutions-oriented work with regulators.”

Kotick also reiterated the benefits he sees in the merger for the future of gaming. “This transaction will help us accelerate our ambitions for the future of gaming and enable us to better serve our players,” he said. He added that Microsoft’s resources, technology, and tools would provide “even greater opportunities to create even better games.”

The CEO concluded the email by thanking employees for their dedication and focus throughout the merger process and promised to keep them updated as regulators continue their review. “I remain optimistic as we continue the journey toward completion and am very grateful to each of you for your dedication and focus throughout this process,” he said.

The $69 billion merger between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft is one of the most significant in the gaming industry, and this preliminary approval marks a crucial step toward its completion.

