iPhone 15 Pro Max Challenges $10,000 Pro Camera [VIDEO]

Photographer Kevin Raposo has put Apple’s newest iPhone 15 Pro Max against a $10,000 professional camera setup featuring the Canon R5 with various lenses. Raposo said he hoped to explore whether advancements in mobile phone cameras have reached a point where they can rival or even replace professional camera gear.

The video began by comparing portrait mode photographs taken by both devices. Viewers see side by side photos and need to guess which device snapped the photos. The iPhone 15 Pro Max showcased impressive depth of field that flawlessly wraps around human subjects, even capturing intricate details like strands of hair.

The LiDAR technology in the iPhone was noted for its ability to create accurate depth maps, offering a gradient blur that increases in strength as objects move further away from the camera.

Cinematic mode on the iPhone was also tested. While it couldn’t recreate a shallow depth of field with the same level of accuracy as the Canon R5, the rack focusing effect was found to be quite believable. Both devices shot videos in 4K at 24 frames per second.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, advertised with a 48-megapixel sensor, was pitted against the Canon R5’s 45-megapixel sensor. The iPhone managed to resolve a surprising amount of detail, although it fell short in low-light environments.

The ultra-wide lens on the iPhone showed less corner sharpness compared to the Canon. The telephoto lens in the iPhone, however, was praised for its significant improvement over its predecessor, particularly in portrait mode. Despite this, it couldn’t match the detail and bokeh of a dedicated telephoto lens like the Canon 70-200mm F2.8.

Raposo concluded that while professional cameras are not dead, the iPhone has become increasingly useful for both personal and professional reasons. He cited examples from his real estate work where the iPhone was faster and easier to use, even for video content. However, he noted that the iPhone still can’t shoot razor-sharp 50-megapixel images or 4K at 120 frames per second like professional cameras.

Check out the full video below: