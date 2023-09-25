Resident Evil Village to Launch on iPhone and iPad on October 30

During Apple’s iPhone 15 event, the company revealed that Capcom is bringing its horror title Resident Evil Village to iOS and iPadOS. It now appears as though the publisher is setting the release date a day shy of Halloween.

On the official Capcom website, Resident Evil Village is listed as part of the Apple-supported Resident Evil titles. As of now, the game is available to play on Apple silicon-powered Mac devices. However, the page now states it’ll be “available October 30, 2023” for iPhone and iPad.

Resident Evil Village first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on May 7, 2021. It was later ported to macOS and Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. The game has been critically acclaimed as the game maintains many of the survival horror elements the series is known for. It’s also been compared to Resident Evil 4.

Speaking of which, the iconic entry in the series is also arriving to the App Store. However, Capcom has yet to reveal the release date. Currently, the listing for Resident Evil 4 shows as “2023.”

It’s worth noting that per the Apple iPhone 15 event, Resident Evil Village will only be supported on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As with its introduction on M-series MacBooks, Resident Evil Village will run off Apple’s new A17 Pro chips, which offer a 6-core GPU. Similarly, the game will only be supported on M1 and M2-powered iPads.

Apple is investing quite a bit into bringing new AAA games to the App Store. Alongside Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4, the ecosystem will see games like Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Division Resurgence. However, launch dates on many of these are still unspecified.