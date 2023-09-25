SpaceX’s Starlink Surpasses 2 Million Users Worldwide

SpaceX has today announced its satellite-based internet service Starlink now connects more than 2 million active customers in over 60 countries worldwide (via TeslaNorth).

Spanning all seven continents, SpaceX’s Starlink service continues to expand its reach, providing high-speed internet access to an ever-growing global user base.

The company’s continued commitment to establishing a comprehensive network of low Earth orbit satellites has paved the way for this remarkable milestone. It underscores not only the company’s technological prowess but also its dedication to closing the digital divide on a global scale.

With a fleet of 4,500 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit, SpaceX is steadfastly launching more satellites each month, solidifying its dominance in the satellite-based internet service sector.

Currently, Starlink stands unrivaled by any competitors in this domain.

SpaceX’s vision for Starlink as a global internet solution is rapidly becoming a reality.

As the company continues to expand the reach of Starlink, more users around the world will benefit from this transformative technology.

In a world where connectivity has become increasingly essential for education, business, and communication, SpaceX’s Starlink initiative is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, can access the internet.