Apple Podcasts Adds Over 100 New Podcasts From Top Apps

Apple is adding over 100 new podcasts, all originating from some of the top apps on the ecosystem. Thanks to this new endeavour, users are able to connect their subscriptions to their favourite apps, accessing content across Apple Podcasts.

The latest initiative to help bolster Apple Podcasts links to content across Apple Music, Apple News+, Calm, and Lingokids. With this support, over 60 original podcasts and “more than 2,500 musically rich episodes” from Apple Music Radio are accessible.

“Apple Music is home to hundreds of original shows featuring the world’s top artists and tastemakers, and our listeners love them,” Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of editorial, says in a press release. “There is truly something for everyone, which is why we’re excited to make it all available on Apple Podcasts, so subscribers can follow their favourites, save episodes to their library, get notified when new episodes are released, and listen offline across their devices.”

To begin, users with in-app subscriptions to eligible apps can have their subs automatically connect the next time they launch the Apple Podcasts app. Listeners can also connect manually by signing into their account from the app’s channel page within Apple Podcasts. From there, content can be consumed across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, and Apple Watch with AirPods.

Within Apple Podcasts, all of the available podcasts will be made available within the ‘Library’ tab. On the channel page of each compatible source, listeners can learn more about the show, and download episodes for offline listening.

In October, Apple is adding even more shows from top apps. This includes Bloomberg, Curio, L’Équipe, Mamamia, Sleep Cycle, The Economist, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WELT News, and Zen with Apple Podcasts.

Next year, Apple Music’s coverage of the 2024 Apple Music Halftime Show will be available to subscribers on Apple Podcasts. With continued content helmed by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Kelleigh Bannen, Apple Music subscribers can expect more conversations with “the likes of Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Neil Young, Paramore, Sam Smith, U2, and more on Apple Podcasts.”

Apple News’ audio content, including Apple News Today, Apple News in Conversation, and Apple News+ Narrated, is also accessible within Apple Podcasts to subscribers.

Apple Podcasts is currently supported in over 170 countries and global regions. The interconnected support requires users to have iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma installed on their relative device.