Bell Announces TTC Wireless Access is Coming

Earlier this month, Rogers was ordered to grant TTC wireless access to Telus, Bell and other carriers. A deadline was set for access to begin on October 3, 2023.

Now, ahead of this date, Bell has started informing customers TTC wireless access will be here in the “coming weeks,” according to a text message sent today, and seen by iPhone in Canada.

“Great news! In the coming weeks, Bell customers will be able to talk, text, and scroll in Toronto’s TTC subway tunnels and stations,” noting “in select areas”. Bell concluded the message by saying, “more details to come” and also, “Canada’s best network just got better.”

The announcement earlier this month was announced by the federal government and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.

“This approach reflects what we’ve been proposing all along – to bring 5G services to all riders as quickly as possible. Bell and Telus have been dragging their heels and the federal government is now forcing them to work with us in earnest to make connectivity possible for all riders. This is good news for Toronto transit riders. While we’ve been busy building, they’ve been busy whining. We’ll continue to work around the clock to upgrade and expand the network so all riders can connect anywhere on the subway,” said a Rogers spokesperson in a statement to iPhone in Canada at the time.

A Telus spokesperson told iPhone in Canada at the time the company was “pleased by today’s decision to compel Rogers to provide access to all carriers on the TTC. Minister Champagne’s order will significantly improve public safety and fair competition. It is regrettable that it took his action to force Rogers to do what they had promised to do months ago. The Telus team stands ready to light up access as soon as possible, to the benefit of all TTC riders.”

