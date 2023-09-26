Disney+ Updates Subscriber Agreement Ahead of New Plans

Disney+ is revising its Subscriber Agreement in anticipation of launching two new subscription plans, including an ad-supported tier, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada on Tuesday.

The updated agreement will also impose restrictions on account sharing among users. The changes are set to take effect on November 1, 2023, for most existing subscribers. For annual subscribers in Quebec, the updated terms will be effective on their next billing date after November 1.

Subscribers who opt to switch plans before the effective date will be immediately subject to the new agreement. Disney+ encourages users to review the updated terms in full.

Key changes to the Subscriber Agreement include:

Introduction of service tiers with varying pricing, eligibility, restrictions, and features, including the number of concurrent streams and temporary downloads.

Additional terms and disclosures for various service tiers or promotional offers will be presented during the sign-up and subscription process.

More specific procedures for arbitration in resolving disputes related to subscriptions and services.

Implementation of restrictions on sharing account or login credentials outside of a subscriber’s household.

Last month, Disney announced new pricing tiers for Canada, with the ad-supported plan and its limited features to start at $7.99 CAD per month.

For a monthly fee of $11.99 or an annual payment of $119.99, the existing Disney+ plan will turn into a Standard subscription plan, that lowers to Full HD 1080p video quality, two concurrent streams, 5.1 and stereo audio, along with the added benefit of downloads.

A new Premium plan will be priced at $14.99 per month or $149.99 annually and will be required to access 4K UHD & HDR video quality, four concurrent streams, Dolby Atmos audio, and also includes the option for downloads.

For those who do not wish to accept the updated terms, they can cancel their subscription before the changes take effect, says Disney. Quebec residents have the option to cancel without cost or penalty within 30 days after the changes come into effect.