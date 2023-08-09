Disney+ with Ads Plan Lands in Canada on November 1
Disney+ is set to broaden its reach in Canada by launching an ad-supported subscription plan on November 1. This move comes after the successful introduction of a similar tier in the U.S.
“Our goal is to offer subscribers both value and choice. This ad-supported plan is a testament to that commitment,” said Jason Badal, VP & GM of Disney+ in Canada, in a statement. “We’re eager to present this option to Canadians and our advertising partners nationwide.”
Starting November 1, Canadian viewers will have three subscription choices:
- Standard with Ads: Priced at $7.99 monthly, this plan offers video quality up to Full HD 1080p, allows two concurrent streams, and provides 5.1 and stereo audio. However, it doesn’t support downloads.
- Standard: For $11.99 monthly or $119.99 annually, subscribers get Full HD 1080p video quality, two concurrent streams, 5.1 and stereo audio, and the added benefit of downloads.
- Premium: At $14.99 monthly or $149.99 annually, this plan boasts up to 4K UHD & HDR video quality, four concurrent streams, Dolby Atmos audio, and the option for downloads.
Check out the chart below as well. In a nutshell, if you want 4K UHD and HDR, plus Dolby Atmos, new subscribers need to upgrade to the Premium plan at $14.99/month or $149.99/year.
Current subscribers will continue with their existing plans, now termed Disney+ Premium. They’ll also have the flexibility to switch to the Standard or the new Standard with Ads plan, said Disney.
Netflix Basic with Ads costs $5.99 per month in comparison, but only has 720p video quality.