Disney+ with Ads Plan Lands in Canada on November 1

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Disney+ is set to broaden its reach in Canada by launching an ad-supported subscription plan on November 1. This move comes after the successful introduction of a similar tier in the U.S.

“Our goal is to offer subscribers both value and choice. This ad-supported plan is a testament to that commitment,” said Jason Badal, VP & GM of Disney+ in Canada, in a statement. “We’re eager to present this option to Canadians and our advertising partners nationwide.”

Starting November 1, Canadian viewers will have three subscription choices:

Check out the chart below as well. In a nutshell, if you want 4K UHD and HDR, plus Dolby Atmos, new subscribers need to upgrade to the Premium plan at $14.99/month or $149.99/year.

Current subscribers will continue with their existing plans, now termed Disney+ Premium. They’ll also have the flexibility to switch to the Standard or the new Standard with Ads plan, said Disney.

Netflix Basic with Ads costs $5.99 per month in comparison, but only has 720p video quality.

