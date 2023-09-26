iPhone 16 Rumours Say Even More Buttons are Coming

Apple just launched its iPhone 15 lineup but we’re already onto iPhone 16 rumours, naturally of course.

Sources from MacRumors indicate that Apple’s iPhone 16 series could feature a novel capacitive button, internally referred to as the “Capture Button.” Still in its testing phase under the codename “Project Nova,” this button is speculated to be a significant addition to the new iPhone lineup.

The Capture Button is likely to be situated adjacent to the existing Power button but slightly lower. Unlike traditional mechanical buttons, this capacitive variant is designed to sense touch and pressure, offering haptic feedback to the user. It is expected to operate in a manner similar to the iPhone SE’s Home Button, incorporating force sensors that translate applied pressure into electrical signals.

Apple had previously dabbled in capacitive buttons during the development of the iPhone 15 Pro, under a project named “Bongo.” However, due to multiple hardware issues and unsatisfactory test outcomes, the project was abandoned. This past experience has reportedly given Apple’s engineering team a fresh perspective on implementing capacitive buttons in the iPhone 16 series.

Another capacitive button, known internally as “Project Atlas,” is also rumored to be in the works alongside the Capture Button. Both buttons are expected to be standard across all iPhone 16 models, including the base and Plus versions. However, Apple has also prepared hardware configurations that exclude the Capture Button, possibly as a contingency plan for hardware failures.

The base model of the iPhone 16 is rumored to sport a reconfigured camera setup, featuring a vertical arrangement similar to that of the iPhone 12. Additionally, the Pro models are expected to offer larger screen sizes, increasing from the current 6.1″ and 6.7″ to 6.3″ and 6.9”.

It’s crucial to note that these details are based on pre-production information. The iPhone 16 series is still in its developmental stages, and the final design has yet to be confirmed. As such, the much-speculated Capture Button may or may not make it to the final product.