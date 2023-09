New on Crave: October 2023

We’re rounding the corner into October and we have another list of what’s new on Bell Media’s Crave streaming service.

Crave is set to launch its “Creepy Cravings” hub on October 1, offering a curated selection of Halloween-themed content. The hub will feature categories such as Terrifying TV, with shows like “Yellowjackets,” “True Blood,” and “30 Coin”; Frightening Films, including “Halloween Ends,” “Videodrome,” and “Infinity Pool”; and Masters of Horror, spotlighting classics like John Carpenter’s “The Thing” (1982).

Additional categories include Essential Horror, featuring films like “The Exorcist” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street”; Family Friendly Frights, with titles such as “Beetlejuice”; and specialized collections like Halloween Episodes, Freaky Franchises, and Blood Horror Comedies. The hub aims to be a comprehensive source for Halloween-related entertainment.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO’s THE RINGLEADER : October 1 at 9 p.m. ET

: October 1 at 9 p.m. ET OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH, Season 2 : Episodes 1-3 on October 5

: Episodes 1-3 on October 5 YOUNG LOVE, Season 1 : Episodes 9-12 on October 5

: Episodes 9-12 on October 5 LAST STOP LARRIMAH : October 8 at 9 p.m. ET

: October 8 at 9 p.m. ET NO ACCIDENT : October 10 at 9 p.m. ET

: October 10 at 9 p.m. ET DOOM PATROL, Season 4B : Mid-Season Premiere on October 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET

: Mid-Season Premiere on October 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET AKA MR. CHOW : October 22 at 9 p.m. ET

: October 22 at 9 p.m. ET 30 COINS, Season 2 : Episode 1 on October 23 at 9 p.m. ET

: Episode 1 on October 23 at 9 p.m. ET THE GILDED AGE, Season 2: Episode 1 on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Movies

PLANE : October 6

: October 6 THE QUIET GIRL : October 6

: October 6 HILMA : October 6

: October 6 THE CRAFT : October 6

: October 6 FINAL DESTINATION : October 6

: October 6 THE DROP : October 13

: October 13 SPOILER ALERT : October 13

: October 13 STELLAR : October 13 (Canadian Title)

: October 13 (Canadian Title) THE THING : October 13

: October 13 FREDDY VS. JASON: October 13

Crave – Complete Listings

THE VOICE, Season 24 : Episodes 3-11 from October 3 to October 31

: Episodes 3-11 from October 3 to October 31 Crave Original Series STILL I RISE : Episodes 5-6 from October 5 to October 12 (Canadian Title)

: Episodes 5-6 from October 5 to October 12 (Canadian Title) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK : Episodes 2-5 from October 5 to October 26

: Episodes 2-5 from October 5 to October 26 BILLIONS, Season 7 : Episodes 9-12 from October 6 to October 27

: Episodes 9-12 from October 6 to October 27 CTV Original Series TRAITORS: CANADA : Episodes 1-4 from October 7 to October 28 (Canadian Title)

: Episodes 1-4 from October 7 to October 28 (Canadian Title) THE CIRCUS, Season 8 : Episodes 7-10 from October 8 to October 29

: Episodes 7-10 from October 8 to October 29 Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF COMEDY: Episodes 1-3 from October 17 to October 31 (Canadian Title)

STARZ Programming