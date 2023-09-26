Videotron Nears Completion of Federal Internet Expansion Project

Videotron is close to completing its high-speed internet project under the Canada-Québec Operation High Speed initiative, in collaboration with federal and provincial governments. The project will extend Videotron’s services to over 37,000 households in 259 municipalities across Québec.

“This major achievement by Videotron crews gives thousands of households in outlying regions access to services of the same quality as those offered in major urban centres, at the same price,” stated Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, in a statement on Tuesday.

Initiated in April 2021, the project involved the installation of nearly 8,500 km of fibre optic cable on approximately 200,000 poles. This is a significant expansion compared to Videotron’s pre-existing 35,000 km network, built over more than 50 years. The company accelerated its fibre optic network roll-out in less densely populated areas of Québec, overcoming challenges such as labour shortages and supply issues during the pandemic, it said.

With the network build-out nearing completion, residents can now check the availability of Videotron services at their addresses and schedule installation appointments. Videotron crews are actively working to connect households to their chosen services.

The project is a collaborative effort involving Videotron, federal and provincial governments, and various municipalities and regional county municipalities benefiting from the initiative.

Operation High Speed is a joint provincial and federal project that was announced in March 2021, with an investment of $826 million to expand high speed internet across rural Quebec to 150,000 homes, through internet service providers Vidéotron, Cogeco, Bell, Xplornet, Sogetel, and Telus.