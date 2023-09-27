New on Netflix Canada: October 2023

We’re days away from starting the month of October and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.
New Netflix Games titles available now include: Ghost Detective, Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, Storyteller and Vikings: Valhalla.
Check out what’s new on Netflix Canada for October 2023 below:
October 1
The Conjuring 2
The Croods
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
The Forever Purge
Halloween: H2O
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Jigsaw
Saw III
Saw VI
Scarface
See for Me
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Zombieland
October 2
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
October 3
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)
October 4
Beckham (Netflix Documentary)
Keys to the Heart (Netflix Film)
Race to the Summit (Netflix Documentary)
October 5
Everything Now (Netflix Series)
Halloween II
Khufiya (Netflix Film)
Lupin: Part 3 (Netflix Series)
October 6
A Deadly Invitation (Netflix Film)
Ballerina (Netflix Film)
Fair Play (Netflix Film)
October 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon (Netflix Series)
October 9
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Netflix Series)
October 10
DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
Last One Standing: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
October 11
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)
Once Upon a Star (Netflix Film)
Pact of Silence (Netflix Series)
October 12
The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)
GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Netflix Anime)
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
October 13
The Conference (Netflix Film)
Ijogbon (Netflix Film)
Spy Kids Series
October 14
October 15
Black Beauty Effect: Season 1
Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)
Haunter
Friday the 13th
Get Out
October 16
Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
October 17
The Devil on Trial (Netflix Documentary)
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)
I Woke Up A Vampire (Netflix Series)
October 18
Kaala Paani (Netflix Series)
Workin’ Moms: Season 7
October 19
Bodies (Netflix Series)
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)
Crashing Eid (Netflix Series)
Crypto Boy (Netflix Film)
Neon (Netflix Series)
October 20
Big Mouth: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
Creature (Netflix Series)
Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)
Doona! (Netflix Series)
Elite: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
Flashback (Netflix Film)
Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix Film)
Ocean’s Eleven
Old Dads (Netflix Film)
Surviving Paradise (Netflix Series)
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix Documentary)
October 21
Murder by Numbers
Only the Brave
The Secret Life of Pets
Trolls
October 22
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
October 23
Princess Power: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
October 24
Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix Comedy)
October 25
Absolute Beginners (Netflix Series)
Burning Betrayal (Netflix Film)
Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
October 26
October 27
Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)
Sister Death (Netflix Film)
Tore (Netflix Series)
Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (Netflix Documentary)
October 28
Castaway Diva (Netflix Series)
October 29
Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2
October 30
The Hateful Eight
Molly’s Game
October 31
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)
Last Call
Leaving October 12
La vie, la vie: Seasons 1-3
Leaving October 15
Leaving October 31
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Little Fockers
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation