New on Netflix Canada: October 2023

We’re days away from starting the month of October and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.

New Netflix Games titles available now include: Ghost Detective, Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, Storyteller and Vikings: Valhalla.

Check out what’s new on Netflix Canada for October 2023 below:

October 1

The Conjuring 2

The Croods

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

The Forever Purge

Halloween: H2O

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Jigsaw

Saw III

Saw VI

Scarface

See for Me

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Zombieland

October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)

October 4

Beckham (Netflix Documentary)

Keys to the Heart (Netflix Film)

Race to the Summit (Netflix Documentary)

October 5

Everything Now (Netflix Series)

Halloween II

Khufiya (Netflix Film)

Lupin: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

October 6

A Deadly Invitation (Netflix Film)

Ballerina (Netflix Film)

Fair Play (Netflix Film)

October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon (Netflix Series)

October 9

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Netflix Series)

October 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Last One Standing: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)

Once Upon a Star (Netflix Film)

Pact of Silence (Netflix Series)

October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Netflix Anime)

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

October 13

The Conference (Netflix Film)

Ijogbon (Netflix Film)

Spy Kids Series

October 14

Freddy vs. Jason

October 15

Black Beauty Effect: Season 1

Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)

Haunter

Friday the 13th

Get Out

October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

October 17

The Devil on Trial (Netflix Documentary)

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)

I Woke Up A Vampire (Netflix Series)

October 18

Kaala Paani (Netflix Series)

Workin’ Moms: Season 7

October 19

Bodies (Netflix Series)

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)

Crashing Eid (Netflix Series)

Crypto Boy (Netflix Film)

Neon (Netflix Series)

October 20

Big Mouth: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Creature (Netflix Series)

Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)

Doona! (Netflix Series)

Elite: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

Flashback (Netflix Film)

Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix Film)

Ocean’s Eleven

Old Dads (Netflix Film)

Surviving Paradise (Netflix Series)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix Documentary)

October 21

Murder by Numbers

Only the Brave

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

October 22

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

October 23

Princess Power: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

October 24

Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix Comedy)

October 25

Absolute Beginners (Netflix Series)

Burning Betrayal (Netflix Film)

Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

October 26

PLUTO (Netflix Anime)

October 27

Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)

Sister Death (Netflix Film)

Tore (Netflix Series)

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (Netflix Documentary)

October 28

Castaway Diva (Netflix Series)

October 29

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2

October 30

The Hateful Eight

Molly’s Game

October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)

Last Call

Leaving October 12

La vie, la vie: Seasons 1-3

Leaving October 15

Blade

Blade II

Leaving October 31