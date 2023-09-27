New on Netflix Canada: October 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

We’re days away from starting the month of October and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada.

New Netflix Games titles available now include: Ghost Detective, Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, Storyteller and Vikings: Valhalla.

Check out what’s new on Netflix Canada for October 2023 below:

October 1

  • The Conjuring 2
  • The Croods
  • The Final Destination
  • Final Destination 2
  • The Forever Purge
  • Halloween: H2O
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Jigsaw
  • Saw III
  • Saw VI
  • Scarface
  • See for Me
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
  • Zombieland

October 2

  • Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

October 3

  • Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (Netflix Comedy)

October 4

  • Beckham (Netflix Documentary)
  • Keys to the Heart (Netflix Film)
  • Race to the Summit (Netflix Documentary)

October 5

  • Everything Now (Netflix Series)
  • Halloween II
  • Khufiya (Netflix Film)
  • Lupin: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

October 6

  • A Deadly Invitation (Netflix Film)
  • Ballerina (Netflix Film)
  • Fair Play (Netflix Film)

October 7

  • Strong Girl Nam-soon (Netflix Series)

October 9

  • Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Netflix Series)

October 10

  • DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
  • Last One Standing: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

October 11

  • Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)
  • Once Upon a Star (Netflix Film)
  • Pact of Silence (Netflix Series)

October 12

  • The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)
  • GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Netflix Anime)
  • LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

October 13

  • The Conference (Netflix Film)
  • Ijogbon (Netflix Film)
  • Spy Kids Series

October 14

  • Freddy vs. Jason

October 15

  • Black Beauty Effect: Season 1
  • Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)
  • Haunter
  • Friday the 13th
  • Get Out

October 16

  • Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

October 17

  • The Devil on Trial (Netflix Documentary)
  • Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Comedy)
  • I Woke Up A Vampire (Netflix Series)

October 18

  • Kaala Paani (Netflix Series)
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 7

October 19

  • Bodies (Netflix Series)
  • Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Netflix Anime)
  • Crashing Eid (Netflix Series)
  • Crypto Boy (Netflix Film)
  • Neon (Netflix Series)

October 20

  • Big Mouth: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
  • Creature (Netflix Series)
  • Disco Inferno (Netflix Film)
  • Doona! (Netflix Series)
  • Elite: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
  • Flashback (Netflix Film)
  • Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix Film)
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Old Dads (Netflix Film)
  • Surviving Paradise (Netflix Series)
  • Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix Documentary)

October 21

  • Murder by Numbers
  • Only the Brave
  • The Secret Life of Pets
  • Trolls

October 22

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

October 23

  • Princess Power: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

October 24

  • Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)
  • Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix Comedy)

October 25

  • Absolute Beginners (Netflix Series)
  • Burning Betrayal (Netflix Film)
  • Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

October 26

  • PLUTO (Netflix Anime)

October 27

  • Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)
  • Sister Death (Netflix Film)
  • Tore (Netflix Series)
  • Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (Netflix Documentary)

October 28

  • Castaway Diva (Netflix Series)

October 29

  • Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2

October 30

  • The Hateful Eight
  • Molly’s Game

October 31

  • Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)

Last Call

Leaving October 12

  • La vie, la vie: Seasons 1-3

Leaving October 15

  • Blade
  • Blade II

Leaving October 31

  • Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9
  • Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
  • Little Fockers
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
