New on Paramount+ Canada: October 2023

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Paramount+ october 2023

For subscribers of streaming service Paramount+, the company has released its list of new shows and movies coming in October. Check out the full list below:

October 3

  • CATFISH, Season 8 (SERIES)
  • THE HUNGER GAMES (MOVIE)
  • THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE (MOVIE)
  • THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 1 (MOVIE)
  • THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 2 (MOVIE)
  • THE LOUD HOUSE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL (SPECIAL)
  • THE PASSENGER (NEW MOVIE)
  • THE RING TWO (MOVIE)
  • WORKAHOLICS, Seasons 1-7 (SERIES)

October 4

  • LOUIS TOMLINSON: ALL OF THOSE VOICES (DOCUMENTARY)
  • SURVIVOR, Season 45 (REALITY SERIES)

October 5

  • BARGAIN (NEW SERIES)
  • MONSTER HIGH 2 (MOVIE)

October 6

  • MIDNIGHT AT THE PARADISE (MOVIE)
  • PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES (MOVIE)
  • WOLF (NEW SERIES)

October 10

  • BLUE BLOODS, SEASON 13 (NEW SEASON)
  • DETROITERS, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
  • ELECTION (MOVIE)
  • EVIL ENCOUNTERS, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
  • LAGUNA BEACH, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
  • LEMONY SNICKET’S A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS (MOVIE)
  • RIDICULOUSNESS, Season 34 (REALITY SERIES)
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE OUT OF WATER (MOVIE)
  • THE GLORIAS (MOVIE)
  • THE LOUD HOUSE, New Episode Block (SERIES)

October 12

  • FRAISER (NEW SERIES)

October 13

  • SELLING SUPER HOUSES (NEW SERIES)

October 16

  • BILLY THE KID, Season 2 Part 1 (SERIES)
  • CRIMINAL MINDS, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)

October 17

  • MADE FOR MURDER, SEASONS 1-2 (DOCUSERIES)
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (MOVIE)
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY 2 (MOVIE)
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY 3 (MOVIE)
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY 4 (MOVIE)
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION (MOVIE)
  • PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE MARKED ONES (MOVIE)
  • THE BOY WHO CRIED WEREWOLF (MOVIE)
  • THE SUM OF ALL FEARS (MOVIE)
  • YOUNG DYLAN, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • ZODIAC (MOVIE)

October 18

  • BEHIND THE MUSIC, Season 2 (DOCUSERIES)

October 19

  • THE BURNING GIRLS (NEW SERIES)

October 20

  • BABY RUBY (MOVIE)
  • CAUGHT IN THE ACT, New Episode Block (REALITY SERIES)
  • FEAR THE NIGHT (NEW MOVIE)

October 23

  • CRIMINAL MINDS, Seasons 3-4 (SERIES)

October 24

  • A KILLER’S MISTAKE, Season 1-3 (DOCUSERIES)
  • BOLLYWOOD/HOLLYWOOD (MOVIE)
  • MILLI VANILLI (DOCUMENTARY)
  • SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • TEEN MOM OG, Seasons 6-9 (REALITY SERIES)
  • TEEN MOM: NEXT CHAPTER Season 1 (REALITY SERIES)

October 25

  • THE CHALLENGE, Seasons 36-39

October 26

  • THE CHALLENGE USA, Season 2 (REALITY SERIES)

October 27

  • FELLOW TRAVELERS (SERIES)
  • LE STADE, Season 2 (SERIES)
  • NATHAN FOR YOU, Seasons 1-4 (DOCUSERIES)
  • NEVER SEEN AGAIN, Season 5 (DOCUSERIES)

October 29

  • THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL (MOVIE)

October 30

  • VINDICTA (MOVIE)
  • CRIMINAL MINDS, Seasons 5-6 (SERIES)

October 31

  • ROSEMARY’S BABY (MOVIE)
  • SANTIAGO OF THE SEAS, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • TEEN MOM 2, Season 8-11 (REALITY SERIES)
  • TEEN MOM 3, Season 1 (REALITY SERIES)
  • THE HAUNTING (MOVIE)
  • THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER (MOVIE)
