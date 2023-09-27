PS Plus Games October 2023: The Callisto Protocol, Weird West, and More

PlayStation Plus members, get ready for a thrilling October as Sony has just unveiled an exciting lineup of games available from October 3 to November 6.

Yesterday, we shared two of the three games set to be part of this month’s PlayStation Plus Essential selection in a leak. The complete PS Plus lineup for October consists of The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West.

The Callisto Protocol | PS5, PS4

Prepare for a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror adventure set 300 years into the future. Assume the role of Jacob Lee, a fateful victim incarcerated in Black Iron Prison on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto.

When fellow inmates undergo horrific transformations, chaos reigns within the prison’s walls. Jacob must fight his way to safety, all while uncovering the disturbing secrets lurking beneath Callisto’s surface.

Combining shooting and close-quarters combat, players must adapt their tactics to battle evolving creatures.

Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4

Step into the shoes of a modern farmer and craft your farm in diverse American and European landscapes. Farming Simulator 22 introduces a vast array of farming activities, including agriculture, animal husbandry, and forestry, now featuring seasonal cycles.

Over 400 machines and tools from renowned agricultural brands await, allowing you to cultivate crops like wheat, corn, potatoes, and cotton. New machine categories and crops add depth to the gameplay.

Collaborate with others in multiplayer mode and expand your experience with community-generated modifications. Experience unparalleled freedom as you strive to become a successful farmer.

Weird West | PS5, PS4

Embark on a dark fantasy journey that reimagines the Wild West. Encounter lawmen, gunslingers, and fantastical creatures, each with their own motives in this isometric action RPG.

Navigate a simulated sandbox world where decisions have consequences, including irreversible ones like death. Unfold the world through various characters’ origin stories, progressing from one character’s journey to the next until converging in a final chapter.

PlayStation Plus members have until October 2 to add Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition and Generation Zero to their game library.