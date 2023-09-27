Rogers Giving 20GB Free Monthly Data to ‘Loyal’ Customers

Rogers appears to be in the giving mood, yet again. The company is doling out free monthly data bonuses to what it’s calling its most loyal customers.

For those logging into their Rogers accounts, they might see a “special offer” in the form of 20GB of bonus data for 24 months.

Rogers says get your free 20GB data bonus for 24 months automatically added to your current plan today as “our thanks for being a loyal customer,” according to screenshots seen by iPhone in Canada.

The offer was sent to an iPhone in Canada reader on the company’s Infinite 65 plan, which is at $75/month with 65GB of data before the bonus added.

Rogers also followed up with a text message saying, “Loyalty has its benefits”, again reiterating the free data bonus for 24 months. Rogers says “it’s our way of showing our appreciation to our most valued customer—that’s you!”.

Users must sign into their online Rogers account to activate and redeem the data bonus offer.

Again, why the bonus data offer now? The extra data usually can sweeten a customer’s plan and prevent them from switching to another carrier, especially when Black Friday deals are looming. Earlier this year, we saw Rogers give out free data in the form of 30GB of monthly data.

