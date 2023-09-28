Development of Apple Car has Reportedly ‘Lost all Visibility’, Hindering Mass Production

The development of Apple’s long-rumoured electric vehicle (EV) has seemingly hit another major hurdle. Reports now claim that the tentatively named ‘Apple Car’ or ‘Project Titan’ seems “to have lost all visibility at the moment.”

Word of this news comes from credible source Ming-Chi Kuo on X (formally Twitter). The Apple analyst at TF International Securities believes that if Apple is unable to “adopt an acquisition strategy to enter the automotive market,” the vehicle won’t be entering mass production anytime soon.

The development of the Apple Car seems to have lost all visibility at the moment. If Apple doesn't adopt an acquisition strategy to enter the automotive market, I doubt that the Apple Car can go into mass production within the next years.

Beyond this statement, Kuo hasn’t revealed any details as to why the development of the Apple Car has been stonewalled. However, Kuo typically has his finger on the pulse when it comes to Apple’s supply chain and manufacturing. Given that it’s claimed Apple requires an acquisition strategy, perhaps the company is finding it difficult to align suppliers in the automotive department.

Reports on the Apple Car have been in circulation for years at this point. While there have been signals that the company might have been ramping up development, nothing concrete has ever materialized aside from reports on possible features. One of the most common reports revolved around Apple prioritizing self-driving functionality.

Last year, Kuo claimed that the Apple Car project team was largely dissolved. The goal was to reassemble a team with the goal of achieving mass production by 2025. With further development and production challenges, one has to wonder if Apple will get its EV on the road anytime before 2027.