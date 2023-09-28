Fitbit Charge 6 Pre-Orders Launch in Canada

Google unveiled its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 on Thursday.

The device is now available for pre-order in Canada at $219.95 and starts deliveries on October 12.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is, “our most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit tracker yet,” said TJ Varghese, Director of Product Management at Fitbit, in a statement, leveraging machine learning algorithms from the Pixel Watch.

The Charge 6 boasts improved machine learning algorithms that enhance heart rate monitoring accuracy by up to 60% during high-intensity activities like HIIT workouts. The device also enables users to connect to compatible gym equipment (NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2 and Tonal) and fitness apps for real-time heart rate data during workouts.

There are now over 40 exercise modes with 20 new workouts, while the Fitbit Charge 6 has a built-in GPS to track outdoor distances, like its predecessor, while battery life is touted at 7 days.

The fitness tracker comes integrated with Google services, including Google Maps and Google Wallet, for added convenience. Users can navigate using Google Maps directly from the device and make contactless payments through Google Wallet.

The Fitbit Charge 6 also introduces a new Accessibility feature, Zoom + Magnification, allowing users to enlarge on-screen text. Additional health and wellness features include sleep score monitoring, stress management via an electrodermal activity (EDA) scan, and other metrics like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and an ECG app to check your heart’s rhythm.

Six months of Fitbit Premium is included with your purchase. Check out the promo video below: