Fitbit Charge 6 Pre-Orders Launch in Canada

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

fitbit charge 6

Google unveiled its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 on Thursday.

The device is now available for pre-order in Canada at $219.95 and starts deliveries on October 12.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is, “our most accurate heart rate tracking on a Fitbit tracker yet,” said TJ Varghese, Director of Product Management at Fitbit, in a statement, leveraging machine learning algorithms from the Pixel Watch.

The Charge 6 boasts improved machine learning algorithms that enhance heart rate monitoring accuracy by up to 60% during high-intensity activities like HIIT workouts. The device also enables users to connect to compatible gym equipment (NordicTrack, Peloton, Concept2 and Tonal) and fitness apps for real-time heart rate data during workouts.

Fitbit charge 6

There are now over 40 exercise modes with 20 new workouts, while the Fitbit Charge 6 has a built-in GPS to track outdoor distances, like its predecessor, while battery life is touted at 7 days.

The fitness tracker comes integrated with Google services, including Google Maps and Google Wallet, for added convenience. Users can navigate using Google Maps directly from the device and make contactless payments through Google Wallet.

The Fitbit Charge 6 also introduces a new Accessibility feature, Zoom + Magnification, allowing users to enlarge on-screen text. Additional health and wellness features include sleep score monitoring, stress management via an electrodermal activity (EDA) scan, and other metrics like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and an ECG app to check your heart’s rhythm.

Six months of Fitbit Premium is included with your purchase. Check out the promo video below:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Makes Fun of iPhone 15 Ahead of Pixel 8 Launch [VIDEO]

In a playful video titled "#BestPhonesForever: Scary Story,” Google's Pixel 8 again pokes fun at the iPhone 15 ahead of its own Pixel 8 launch event set next week. The video, posted on the Made by Google YouTube channel, personifies the Google Pixel and iPhone as friends sharing a campfire conversation about their respective launches...
John Quintet
9 mins ago

CIBC Launches New Rewards Experience on Mobile and Web

CIBC announced today the launch of a new digital platform aimed at simplifying the rewards redemption process for its Aventura cardholders. Available on both iOS and Android and online banking, the enhanced platform allows clients to easily access benefits, track points, and make instant redemptions. The new digital hub offers a personalized experience, consolidating all...
Gary Ng
40 mins ago

Apple’s Former Jony Ive in Talks to Create ‘iPhone of AI’: Report

OpenAI is reportedly in advanced discussions with former Apple designer Jony Ive and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to develop what is being termed as the "iPhone of artificial intelligence." The venture is expected to be backed by more than $1 billion in funding from SoftBank, according to people familiar with the matter, reports The Financial Times....
John Quintet
1 hour ago